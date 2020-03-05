Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of the regional newspapers.

EVENING TIMES

Steven Gerrard has been backed from a whopping 100/1 into third favourite to take over at Liverpool U23s after a dismal few weeks at Rangers.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has opened the door to staying at Besiktas when his loan expires this summer.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has backed Jarrod Bowen to start scoring on a regular basis after he broke his Premier League duck last weekend.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested some Manchester United players have had their final warning as the club continues its ongoing squad rebuild.

Manchester City could still play in next season's Champions League, even if the Court of Arbitration for Sport uphold UEFA's decision to ban them from European competition for two years.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

RB Leipzig's sporting director Markus Krosche has insisted the Bundesliga outfit have received no approaches for Liverpool target Timo Werner.

Wayne Rooney has opened up on the one disappointment he has from his second spell at Everton, claiming all he wanted was a bit of 'honesty' ahead of his exit.

Everton are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Spanish playmaker Luis Alberto this summer.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Mike Ashley returned to the stands for Newcastle United's fifth-round FA Cup win over West Brom at the Hawthorns this week - and received a frosty reception.

Phil Parkinson will hold talks with Sunderland owner Stewart Donald over the raft of players nearing the end of their contracts - but the uncertainty surrounding the club on multiple fronts has complicated the situation.

The Black Cats have a number of first-teamers who are currently in the final four months of their contracts, with that list including players such as Jon McLaughlin, Tom Flanagan, Alim Ozturk, Duncan Watmore, and Joel Lynch, and recent acquisitions Josh Scowen, Kyle Lafferty and Tommy Smith.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Aston Villa reportedly have "little or no chance" of signing Marseille's Morgan Sanson.

EXPRESS & STAR

Walsall midfielder Rory Holden would welcome an extended stay at the club when his loan spell ends - but admits that his future is currently uncertain.

THE DAILY ECHO

Dele Alli advised Kyle Walker-Peters that a temporary move to Southampton was going to get his career back on track.

WATFORD OBSERVER

Pontus Dahlberg has explained how artificial grass has hampered his loan move from Watford to FC Emmen.

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr has revealed how he turned down the chance to join Barcelona when he was younger.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe remains confident defender Lloyd Kelly could "make a difference" for the Cherries despite failing to kick a ball in the Premier League due to injuries following his £13m switch from Bristol City.

WALES ONLINE

Cardiff City's rebuilding project under Neil Harris is yet to fully take off, but the appointment of Steve Morison as under-23s coach points towards a future that could see a clearer pathway for young Bluebirds.

Former Cardiff striker Nathan Blake says he would like to see on-loan Nottingham Forest winger Albert Adomah extend his stay in South Wales.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Blackburn Rovers have strengthened their relationship with National League leaders Barrow with highly rated forward Jack Vale joining on loan.

BLACKPOOL GAZETTE

David Dunn is set to remain at Blackpool as part of Neil Critchley's backroom staff. The former Blackburn Rovers man took charge of Blackpool's last four League One games as caretaker boss, claiming seven points.