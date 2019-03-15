Women's Super League: Vivianne Miedema hat-trick helps Arsenal brush Bristol City aside

Vivianne Miedema's hat-trick saw off Bristol City with ease

Vivianne Miedema scored a hat-trick as Arsenal were comfortable 4-0 winners against Bristol City at Meadow Park.

Danielle van de Donk saw an early header hit a post before Miedema got her first of the match after 11 minutes. Van de Donk saw another effort cleared off the line but Bristol City survived until half time.

It was not until the hour mark that Arsenal doubled their lead. Dominique Bloodworth played a ball behind the visitor's defence and Miedema scored with a tidy finish.

Katie McCabe chipped in with a goal after 76 minutes before Miedema completed her hat-trick two minutes later - her third treble of the season so far.