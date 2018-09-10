Man Utd Women boss Casey Stoney grounded after 12-0 Aston Villa win

0:41 Casey Stoney is demanding more from United despite a dozen goals! Casey Stoney is demanding more from United despite a dozen goals!

Manchester United manager Casey Stoney says her team must not get carried away after putting 12 goals past Aston Villa in their FA Women's Championship opener.

United put out a statement of intent on Sunday in their first league match since being reformed after the club were disbanded in 2005.

United's double-figure rout was also the perfect response to losing 2-0 to Reading in their second League Cup game this season, but Stoney says they can still improve.

Casey Stoney was appointed Manchester United Women's manager in June.

"I wasn't pleased with the start of the game, I wasn't pleased with the end of the game, I don't think they were either," the ex-England international told Sky Sports News.

"It's about maintaining our standards and being relentless with everything we do, it's one game of many.

"Now the focus turns to Sheffield United next week and we have to produce a different performance against a different team who are probably going to cause us problems."

Stoney, who earned 130 caps for England, took over at United in the summer after leaving her role as Phil Neville's assistant manager on the national team's coaching staff.

The 36-year-old previously had a stint as Chelsea's caretaker boss in 2009 and she appears to be using that previous experience at the start of the season to keep her side grounded.

Manchester United lost to Reading in the Continental Cup in August

Summer signing striker Jess Sigsworth scored five goals in the Aston Villa victory. The 24-year-old was top scorer in Women's Super League 2 last season for Doncaster Belles, netting 15 in 18 league games.

Stoney added: "Sigsworth was top goalscorer in the WSL 2 so it's not new to her.

"I was pleased she got the goals for confidence. She had a one-on-one chance against Liverpool and the same against Reading and she didn't quite take them so to get those goals on Sunday was brilliant."