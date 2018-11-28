Rainbow Laces: Crystal Palace Ladies' Nikita Whinnett and Megen Lynch share story

4:27 Crystal Palace Ladies stars Nikita Whinnett and Megen Lynch discuss their plans to start a family together, with the club fully supportive of the forward and goalkeeper Crystal Palace Ladies stars Nikita Whinnett and Megen Lynch discuss their plans to start a family together, with the club fully supportive of the forward and goalkeeper

Crystal Palace Ladies' Nikita Whinnett and Megen Lynch spoke to Sportswomen about their family plans for a Rainbow Laces special.

Sky Sports is supporting Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign which aims to make sport everyone's game by raising awareness around LGBT inclusion in sport.

Goalkeeper Lynch and winger Whinnett joined Palace Ladies from Spurs ahead of the 2017/18 season and have since become hugely popular players at the FA Women's Championship club.

They are both semi-professionals - Lynch works as a full-time chef, while Whinnett is a factory employee - and are fiancees as well as team-mates. The Eagles duo are also now planning to foster a child together.

Sportswomen was granted exclusive access to Whinnett and Lynch, who shared the story of their relationship and talked about preparing to become a family, and the support they have received from their club.

Sky Sports is a member of TeamPride and supports Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign, which is currently receiving its annual activation across British sport until December 7.

