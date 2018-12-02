Women's Super League round-up: Arsenal's perfect start ended by Manchester City

Georgia Stanway scored her ninth goal in 10 WSL games this season

Georgia Stanway struck twice as Manchester City ended Arsenal's 100 per cent start to the Women's Super League season with a 2-0 win.

Stanway scored in either half as City extended their own unbeaten record and moved to within three points of the Gunners at the top of the table after 10 matches.

The opening goal came after 18 minutes as Stanway was in position to turn in Demi Stokes' cross, while she added an outstanding second in the 64th minute, beating two defenders before firing low into the net.

The result leaves City as the last remaining unbeaten side in the league with seven wins and three draws from their 10 matches.

Chelsea moved up to fourth, leapfrogging Reading, as Ji So-yun's 49th-minute goal was enough for a 1-0 win over the Royals.

Birmingham are two points behind Manchester City and in third place after a 2-1 win over Yeovil, who slipped to the foot of the table with just three points after 10 games.

All the goals came in the second half as Lucy Staniforth and Charlie Wellings set Blues on course for victory.

But it turned into a nervy finish as Emily Syme pulled a goal back in stoppage time and Nicola Cousins saw a shot cleared off the line moments later.

Yeovil sit bottom after Willie Kirk made an immediate impact as Everton boss, winning the Merseyside derby 2-1 over rivals Liverpool.

Inessa Kaagman fired Everton in front after just six minutes with a 30-yard shot, but Jess Clarke levelled moments later. Simone Magill restored Everton's lead five minutes before the break and that was enough for the win as Liverpool suffered a fifth straight loss.

And West Ham sit sixth after a Jane Ross goal gave them a 1-0 win away to Brighton.