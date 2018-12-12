FIFA ban head of Afghanistan Football Federation amid molestation probe

FIFA has provisionally banned the head of Afghanistan's football federation following accusations of sexual and physical abuse of female players.

FIFA's independent ethics committee said in a statement that Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) president Keramuudin Karim's 90-day suspension "may be extended pending proceedings on the merits of the case".

Karim is barred from all football-related activities at both national and international level, the statement added.

FIFA's ban comes after Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani ordered an investigation following a Guardian report last month that senior figures linked to the Afghan women's team had alleged that some players had been molested by officials from the football federation.

The story quoted former captain Khalida Popal - who fled the country after receiving death threats and has spoken out previously about the discrimination women face in Afghanistan - as saying male officials were "coercing" female players.

The AFF has 'vigorously rejected' the allegations and said it would fully co-operate with any probe.

Afghanistan has made strides to promote female football. Four years ago, it launched its first all-women's football league that ran in parallel with the men's. But in 2017 the female teams were sidelined by a lack of funding.