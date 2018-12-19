Manchester City confirm Nadia Nadim will leave on January 1

Nadia Nadim is leaving Manchester City

Manchester City have terminated the contract of Denmark international striker Nadia Nadim.

Nadim, who was born in Afghanistan, will officially become a free agent on January 1.

The 30-year-old joined City in January and leaves after making 28 appearances in all competitions - she scored eight goals including one on her debut against Reading.

She handed in a transfer request to City in June after her opportunities to start games became limited and City confirmed on Wednesday her desire to leave had been granted "following discussions with relevant stakeholders."

Nadim previously played in the USA with the Portland Thorns and has scored 29 goals in 85 international appearances.

She fled Afghanistan at the age of 12 and landed at a refugee camp in Denmark, where she went on to represent a number of teams before moving to North America in 2014.