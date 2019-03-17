Atletico Madrid and Barcelona set new women's attendance record

Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium was the venue for a record-breaking women's attendance

Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 in front of a crowd of 60,739 at the Wanda Metropolitano – a record attendance for a top-flight domestic women's game in Europe.

Goals from Asisat Oshoala and England international Toni Duggan in the top-of-the-table clash, mean second-place Barca are now just three points behind Atletico with six games remaining.

Atletico usually play their home games at the club's training ground but such was the demand for tickets, the club were forced to move the fixture to the 68,000 capacity venue.

Toni Duggan was also on target for Barcelona during the game against Atletico

The previous record was held by Athletic Bilbao's Copa de la Reina clash against Atletico back in January when 48,121 supporters watched the game.

However, both attendances are still some way off the world-record crowd for a women's international match.

That was for the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena where 90,185 people witnessed the US win their second title.