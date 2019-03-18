Chelsea draw Manchester City in Women's FA Cup semi-finals

Manchester City will play Chelsea in the semi-finals

Women's FA Cup defending champions Chelsea have been drawn away at Manchester City in the semi-finals.

The competition's top two remaining teams were pitted together, with Women's Super League leaders Manchester City given home advantage.

Chelsea are looking to win a third cup in five years.

It means there will be a team making their first appearance in the final as Reading Women were drawn at home to West Ham.

Ties will be played on April 14.