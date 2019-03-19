South Korea and North Korea register interest in hosting Women's World Cup 2023

FIFA's 2023 Women's World Cup could be heading to Korea

The Korea Football Association have expressed interest in a joint bid with DPR Korea Football Association to host the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

It is just one of nine submissions FIFA has received, which is a record for a Women's World Cup.

At the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, North and South Korea demonstrated signs of a united front, with athletes from the two nations walking out at the opening ceremony under a shared flag.

They also formed a joint women's ice hockey team at the Games.

The other countries which have shown interest in hosting the Women's World Cup in 2023 are Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

All federations to declare an interest in hosting the 2023 tournament have until April 16 2019 to submit their bidding registration to FIFA.

FIFA say it will "implement a fair and transparent process" which will see world football's governing body's "concrete commitment to sustainability and human rights" upheld.