Sophie Jones sacked by Sheffield United Women & banned for racism towards Tottenham's Renee Hector

Sophie Jones was charged with alleged racist abuse

Sheffield United Women have terminated the contract of Sophie Jones after she was suspended for five games for using abusive and/or insulting words to Tottenham Ladies defender Renee Hector.

Jones was charged with alleged racist abuse towards Hector during an FA Women's Championship fixture January 6.

Jones, who maintains her innocence and is "disappointed with the FA's decision", was also fined £200 and asked to attend an FA Inclusion and Diversity Workshop.

A Sheffield United statement said: "The club works closely with the EFL, the FA and Kick it Out and would like to reiterate that it does not condone racism or any form of discrimination.

"Following dialogue between the club and Jones, and taking into account the length of the suspension, it has been decided that her contract, which was due for review in the summer, will be terminated by mutual agreement."

Renee Hector revealed after the match she reported the incident to the referee

Defender Hector released a statement after the outcome was revealed and said: "There is no place for racism in our game."

Hector made the allegations on social media following Tottenham's 2-1 win over the Blades at the start of the year.

She tweeted at the time: "Such a shame that racism seems to be rising up again in football - I received some monkey noises today from an opposition player. The only reaction was to let the football do the talking and that we did."

The FA set up an independent panel to hear from both sides, with the charge of using abusive and/or insulting words - that included reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race - found proven.

Tottenham Ladies said on Twitter: "We welcome the decision made by the FA and that the appropriate action has been taken. There is no place for any sort of discriminatory language or behaviour in football."