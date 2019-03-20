Kelly Simmons: Sponsorship will make WSL less dependent on men's game

1:30 FA director of women's football Kelly Simmons claims sponsorship deal for WSL makes it less dependent on the men's game. FA director of women's football Kelly Simmons claims sponsorship deal for WSL makes it less dependent on the men's game.

The FA director of women's football, Kelly Simmons, believes the Super League's sponsorship deal will make it less dependent on the men's game.

The women's top tier league announced on Wednesday that Barclays had agreed a multi-million pound investment deal, and Simmons believes this can be the start of a new era for the sport.

She told Sky Sports News: "I think in the next few years it's really important to build awareness and build the fanbase of people watching on television and coming to the grounds.

"We can help make the women's game more sustainable and partners like Barclays can make sure the game has got enough revenue to be professional, and not reliant on men's football clubs' money. Now we're on that journey, but this is an important first step."

Arsenal and Chelsea in action at Wembley Stadium

Simmons is excited about Barclays' vision along with their investment, as they plan to get involved in the grassroots level of the women's game as well.

"It's really taking off in schools but it's important that we introduce girls at a young age to football and that they get the same opportunities as the boys," she added.

Kelly Simmons, the FA director of women's football

"Part of the deal is to make sure we get girls' football in the curriculum for after school as well, which is vital for the future development of the game and the pipeline of players right through to the Women's Super League."

Simmons hopes that more investment, along with the success of the national team, will continue to propel English women's football forward.

"England have been progressing up the rankings and that's because of the investment in the England youth team, and I think the WSL is a huge factor in that," she said.

"Big investment from the clubs has played a part. The clubs have played a big, big role in helping us to get where we are today."