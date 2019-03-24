Juventus Women beat Fiorentina in Allianz Stadium debut, Italian record attendance broken

Sofie Pedersen (right) and Tuija Hyyrynen celebrate Juve's opening goal

A week after the world record for the highest attendance at a women's game was set, a league record in Italy was also broken.

Juventus Women played for the first time at the club's Allianz Stadium on Sunday and a total of 39,027 people turned out to see the league leaders beat second-placed Fiorentina 1-0.

That beat the previous record attendance for a women's club match in Italy of 14,000 spectators.

Juventus Women celebrate their win over Fiorentina

Defending champions Juventus, who normally play their matches at the club's training centre in Vinovo, extended their advantage at the top of the Serie A table to four points over Fiorentina in second and are now seven clear of third-place AC Milan.

Last week, a total of 60,739 people were present at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium as the hosts lost 2-0 to Barcelona.

🇬🇧 Unforgettable, emotional, historic.

The 📸 from the splendid Première at Allianz Stadium. ⚪⚫❤ https://t.co/VIYogqrfjz



🇮🇹 Storica, indimenticabile, emozionante.

Le 📸 della splendida Première all'Allianz Stadium ⚪⚫❤ https://t.co/jgfp0Z7476 #JuveFiorentina pic.twitter.com/K9swHzsHZC — Juventus FC Women (@JuventusFCWomen) March 24, 2019

In January, Athletic Bilbao set a European record when 48,121 spectators attended a Spanish Cup match against Atletico Madrid at San Mames Stadium.

The record for any women's match was set in 1999 when 90,185 people watched the World Cup final between the USA and China at the Rose Bowl, which the USA won. And at the 2012 Olympic final in London, 80,203 saw the Americans beat Japan.