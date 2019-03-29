Roy Hodgson thinks there will soon be a female boss in men's football

Corinne Diacre talks with midfielder Brandon Agounon in a Ligue 2 match

Roy Hodgson believes it is only a matter of time before a woman becomes a manager in men's professional football.

Current Scotland women's team boss Shelley Kerr spent almost three years as boss of men's Lowland League side Stirling University but a female is yet to make a similar breakthrough in the English game.

Hodgson says it will be a 'watershed moment' when it occurs but admits it needs a courageous club owner to make it happen.

Asked if he could see a female becoming a league manager, Hodgson said: "I see no reason why not.

Shelley Kerr has coached in Scottish league football

"The growth of the game and the popularity of the game is going to get more players to go into coaching and management when they've finished their professional playing careers, and I'm sure there's a lot of competent professional very talented women coaches like there are male coaches.

"It would take a brave decision from an owner in the first instance to be the first man to do it. But when Margaret Thatcher became Prime Minister in England, that was also a watershed."

Chairman of the League Manager's Association Richard Bevan pointed to Corinne Diacre's three-year spell as boss of Ligue 2 side Clermont-Foot as an indicator that the prospect of a female manager in England is closer than ever.

"It won't be long [until it happens over here]," Bevan said.

"In France Corinne Diacre was manager at Clermont. She is now the national [women's team] manager of France. There is also a [female] assistant manager in Cork in Ireland as well. So it won't be long before we see it happen here, it's not going to be long."