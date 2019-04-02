Toni Duggan and Jodie Taylor praise Phil Neville's approach and England Women strength in depth

2:51 England's Toni Duggan and Jodie Taylor explain what head coach Phil Neville has brought to the team since taking charge England's Toni Duggan and Jodie Taylor explain what head coach Phil Neville has brought to the team since taking charge

Toni Duggan and Jodie Taylor praised the approach coach Phil Neville has taken with England Women, while both believe England have a real chance of World Cup success this summer.

Neville has overseen real progress since taking charge last January, with England heading to this summer's World Cup in France as the third-ranked team in the world - only USA and Germany are ranked above them - following their win in the SheBelieves Cup last month.

The Lionesses face Canada at City's Academy Stadium on Friday before playing Spain at Swindon's County Ground on Tuesday next week as they continue their preparations for France, and England's strike duo of Duggan and Taylor hailed the progress they have made under Neville.

"When he first took over, we didn't really know what to expect," Taylor told Sky Sports. "Obviously, being successful as a player and coming from the men's game we really didn't know what to expect.

"It has been really good having him in. He tries to build relationships with the players, understand how we are feeling and how he can help us."

Duggan added: "That is his biggest strength, from the background he has had, he just gets it. Lots of the squad are living away from home, and when we come into camp he will give us the odd day off and say 'go home and see your family'.

"He just has that balance, that understanding. He was a footballer himself. The same happens on the pitch - if you have got a niggle, sit out, it doesn't mean you are going to miss the game.

"Little things like go and have some fun tonight, you are off. Sometimes that is more important than the tactics - the understanding of being a player."

Duggan and Taylor also pointed to the squad's strength in depth, and cited such options as a real reason for optimism ahead of June's showpiece tournament.

"We do have a lot of depth," Taylor added. "I think back to the last World Cup four years ago and yes, much more depth.

"We have players who offer more. More tactical players, more technical players, more physical players. Phil has done a good job - everyone understands what everyone's strengths are and is quite open about it."

Duggan continued: "We are a team and we respect each other enough to appreciate other people's strengths. We can go far."