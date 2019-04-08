England Women vs Spain Women: Steph Houghton out of friendly

England Women manager Phil Neville takes his side to Swindon for a friendly with Spain

England Women step up their preparations for this summer's World Cup when they host Spain on Tuesday (kick-off 7pm).

Phil Neville's side were beaten 1-0 by Canada on Friday but the Lionesses boss is relishing what he expects to be a different type of test at Swindon's Energy Check County Ground.

"Spain will be different to Canada," Neville said of the side ranked 12th in the world. "Canada were physical players with experience, with good game management.

"They looked like a team that was coming here to try to upset. They looked like they had that bit between the teeth, and that's what we expected and what we wanted, because I think it recreated what we are going to get in the World Cup.

"Spain will be probably more of a technical game where they play 4-3-3 and look to interchange in midfield and play five, 10-yard passes rather than a more direct style like Canada played."

Further tests against Denmark and New Zealand will follow in the 'Road to France Series' before England's opening World Cup match against Scotland on June 9 and Neville has challenged his players to shrug off their setback last time out.

"The Road to France Series is not a tournament, there's no trophy at the end of it, but I want to maintain that winning mentality," he said.

"We've got another massive challenge to perform on the big stage against the best teams in the world.

"What pleases me more than anything about this squad is the great togetherness and the fact that every player enjoys being away with England."

Team news

Captain Steph Houghton will be missing after suffering groin pain following the defeat to Canada.

Goalkeeper Carly Telford will also sit out the game at Swindon after clashing heads with a team-mate in training on Monday.

Steph Houghton suffered 'mild groin pain' during England's 1-0 defeat to Canada

Lucy Bronze started in midfield against Canada before reverting to a more familiar full-back role in the second half and Neville could exploit her versatility again, admitting: "I will use her in both positions. She's immense for us." .