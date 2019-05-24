Abbie McManus joins Manchester United from Manchester City Women

Abbie McManus says she is fulfilling a childhood dream by signing for Man Utd

Abbie McManus is crossing the Manchester divide to join Casey Stoney's Manchester United after leaving City.

The England defender spent 12 years at City and was the club's longest-serving player until it announced last week that she would be leaving.

2:16 With just two weeks to go until they kick off their World Cup campaign against Scotland, the England Women's squad welcomed the nation's press to their training camp at St. George's Park With just two weeks to go until they kick off their World Cup campaign against Scotland, the England Women's squad welcomed the nation's press to their training camp at St. George's Park

McManus made 111 appearances for City and helped Neil Cushing's side lift two FA Cups, two Continental Cups as well as the FA Women's Super League title in 2016.

The 26-year-old, who made her international debut in February last year, will travel to the Women's World Cup with England this summer.

Over the moon to join @ManUtdWomen my childhood dream has come true 👹 Super excited to start my journey with this club! #MUWomen https://t.co/6QZS5wpoqe — Abbie McManus (@Abss_5) May 24, 2019

McManus was the only player absent from Thursday's open media day at St George's Park but trained with her England team-mates on Friday.