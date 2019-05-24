Phil Neville says England Women inspired by visit from Royal Marines

1:16 Phil Neville says his England Women side have been inspired by a visit from the Royal Marines ahead of the World Cup Phil Neville says his England Women side have been inspired by a visit from the Royal Marines ahead of the World Cup

Phil Neville says a visit from the Royal Marines has helped to inspire his England Women's team as they prepare for the World Cup.

Neville's squad are just over two weeks away from their first group match against Scotland and have friendlies against Denmark and New Zealand before leaving for the finals in France.

As part of their training camp, Neville arranged a surprise visit from the Royal Marines for over 50 players and staff, who had to leave home comforts behind and camp in tents.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Neville said: "It was great. It was for team bonding and to take everybody out of their comfort zone. Even just little things like taking your mobile phone off you and not knowing what time of day it is.

"27 staff and 24 players were out there. We sat round a campfire and it was a group of people talking, reminiscing and listening to inspirational stories from the most humble people.

England Women faced the media at an open day on Thursday

"We've done a lot of training and these players have been playing all season. The last thing they need is training after training after training. We're just where we want to be.

"Everybody embraced it. The players embraced it but were slightly nervous because they didn't know what was going on."

England's games against Denmark in Walsall on Saturday and New Zealand in Brighton a week later will be Neville's final opportunity to see his side in action before they kick-off their World Cup campaign.

The head coach is not planning to tinker too much in either friendly, and when asked if he was close to knowing what his line-up for the Scotland game is, he said: "I think so. The next two games will be used to start training combinations.

"I have players that need minutes on the pitch. Toni Duggan and Lucy Bronze don't need minutes so they'll probably be rested in one game or maybe two.

Toni Duggan may be rested for both of England Women's friendlies after playing for Barcelona in the Champions League final last week

"It's all geared up for the Scotland game, these are just two practice games that are going to be tough.

"The plan is to make minimal changes. Certain players need rhythm and those will be the priority over the next two games.

"We've been in camp now for eight, nine, 10 days and the competition for places is hotting up. I've noticed, yesterday and today, there's a focus because it's getting near to game time. Everybody wants to pull on that shirt and be in the starting XI.

"We've changed it around a little bit. Normally we'd name our team today but I named the team last night so as they could go straight to bed and deal with the happiness or disappointment. Now they're ready for the game tomorrow."