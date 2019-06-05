Erin Cuthbert says Scotland can exceed expectations at first Women's World Cup

Erin Cuthbert believes that Scotland can exceed all expectations in France

Chelsea Women Player of the Year and Scotland midfielder Erin Cuthbert believes her side can exceed expectations at the Women’s World Cup.

Scotland were drawn in Group D with England, Japan and Argentina after topping their qualification group and entering the World Cup for the first time ever, with this year's tournament hosted in France.

Cuthbert said that however "daunting the prospect of a World Cup is", Scotland will be aiming to at least get out of their group when the tournament kicks off on June 7, with her side facing England in their first match two days later.

Cuthbert scored as Scotland beat Jamaica 3-2 in their final warm-up game

"It's a very tough group, I mean we're under no illusions, as soon as the draw came out everyone was looking at Scotland vs England and rightly so because it's a big opening game," Cuthbert told Chelsea's official website.

"The other two teams in the group are very tough, Japan finished second in the last World Cup and England finished third - we probably couldn't get two harder teams in our group and even Argentina I don't know much about them.

"We've set a target to get out of the group, we've got enough quality in our squad and we've been preparing for over a year now. We aren't here to just take part.

"Yes, it's a big achievement, but we don't want to settle. I think the squad is capable of so much more."

The USA team are looking to retain the trophy after winning it in 2015 in Canada

Reigning champions USA and Euro 2017 winners the Netherlands enter the tournament as favourites, but Cuthbert believes that this World Cup is wide open.

"I think the obvious favourites are probably America for winning it in 2015, they will be wanting to do it again," she added.

"But then you have seen at the Euro 2017 what a home advantage can do and the Netherlands went on to win the Euros, so I think France will be among the favourites as well.

"I think is probably the most open World Cup there has ever been and it's really exciting for the neutral to watch and get involved in women's football."