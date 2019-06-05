FA Women's Championship introduces relegation

Manchester United captain Alex Greenwood will be playing in the FAWSL next season

The FA Women's Championship will introduce relegation next season following the withdrawal of Yeovil Town Ladies.

The FA Women's Football Board have agreed that at the conclusion of the 2019/20 season, one team will be relegated from the Women's Championship, while two will be promoted from the league below.

Last season, the Championship had 11 teams and no relegation, and had been set to expand to a 12-team competition.

Casey Stoney led Manchester United Women to promotion in her managerial debut

However, in March, Yeovil were forced into administration and were subsequently deducted 10 points by the FA.

Yeovil have now failed to secure a licence to play in the second tier, meaning the league will remain with 11 once again with the aim to expand to 12 in 2020/21.

An FA statement on Wednesday said: "Following the withdrawal of Yeovil Town Ladies FC from FA Women's Championship, the FA Women's Football Board has agreed that at the conclusion of the 2019/20 season, two teams (champions of the FA Women's National League Northern and Southern Divisions respectively) will be promoted.

Tottenham will also play in the FAWSL next season

"One team (bottom placed team in the FA Women's Championship) will be relegated (either the Northern or Southern Division of the FA Women's National League based on the geography)."

The FA added that teams' promotion to the Championship would be subject to meeting the second-tier licence criteria.

The top two spots in the Championship, claimed by Manchester United and Tottenham, were promotion berths last season - this time only the club that finishes first will go up.

The two teams that gained promotion to the Championship last season were Blackburn and Coventry.