Women's football in England at tipping point, says Baroness Sue Campbell

Baroness Sue Campbell believes women's football is at a tipping point - with World Cup success likely to see the game taken to another level in England.

Jodie Taylor's close-range finish just past the hour mark gave England Women a 1-0 win over Argentina on Saturday evening to seal their place in the last 16 of this summer's tournament with a game to spare.

And with boss Phil Neville repeatedly stating his intention to lift the trophy at next month's final, Baroness Campbell feels continued Lionesses success will only enhance the Women's game in the country.

However, the FA's head of women's football is also adamant Women's football in the country is already heading in the right direction regardless of whether England win the World Cup or not.

"When I took the job my goal was to double participation, double the fan base and win the World Cup in 2023 - so if we deliver it four years earlier then I will be more than satisfied," Baroness Campbell said.

Jodie Taylor celebrates scoring for England Women against Argentina with teammates Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze.

"I think the women's game in England is at a tipping point now and if we were to win this tournament it's not just about inspiring lots of people but making sure there is somewhere for them to participate in it as well.

"But I don't want to lay a burden at the players because whether we win it or not I think it's happening anyway.

"I think the momentum, the support and the media coverage is already seeing things change and it's exciting."