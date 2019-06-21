France 2019 Weekly Round-Up - sponsored by Visa

Scotland's Erin Cuthbert appears dejected after the final whistle - their World Cup is discussed in our latest report

Sky Sports have come together in partnership with Visa to bring you all the very latest from France 2019 with a new weekly show.

Laura Woods will be joined by guests to review the on-pitch action, looking back at the moments that changed the game and go behind the scenes with the home nations teams as well as previewing the matches still to come.

Episode 2

7:26 Laura and Izzy discuss the the final round of group matches in episode 2. Laura and Izzy discuss the the final round of group matches in episode 2.

In the second episode, Laura is joined by England and Lyon midfielder Izzy Christiansen to review the final group stage games of the Women's World Cup.

Heartbreak, laced with VAR penalty controversy, was the sad end for Scotland's first ever World Cup story while England made it three from three, but there's some formidable opponents still in the competition.

Episode 1

10:08 Laura Woods hosts the World Cup weekly round-up sponsored by Visa. Laura Woods hosts the World Cup weekly round-up sponsored by Visa.

In the first episode, Woods and former England captain Faye White review the opening week of the Women's World Cup in which England edged out Scotland in both sides' opening match and the USA put 13 - yes thirteen - past Thailand. But were the goal celebrations disrespectful?

Check back in here each week for the latest edition of the Weekly Round-up.