Sir Alex Ferguson support invaluable for Scotland Women, says manager Shelley Kerr

0:46 Scotland Women manager Shelley Kerr says Sir Alex Ferguson has been in touch and complained about decisions against her team at the World Cup. Scotland Women manager Shelley Kerr says Sir Alex Ferguson has been in touch and complained about decisions against her team at the World Cup.

Scotland Women manager Shelley Kerr has revealed a message of support received from Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of Wednesday's World Cup clash with Argentina in Paris.

Kerr's side head into their final Group D match needing to win to have a chance of making the last 16, following 2-1 losses to England and Japan.

Regarding former Manchester United manager Ferguson, Kerr said at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday: "Everyone knows Sir Alex, so I probably won't tell you everything, because he did say he was disappointed with some of the decisions that were made against us."

"He was very complimentary about the team - the determination, the stamina, the togetherness of the team to finish so strongly in both games.

Scotland Women have to beat Argentina on Wednesday to have any chance of making the knockout rounds

"He watched both of them. He sent us a message before we came here, and it is absolutely brilliant for myself, as a manager, for him to contact me and also for the players, for him to pass on his best wishes.

"He is going to be tuning into the game tomorrow (Wednesday) night. So it is brilliant. A great bit of support from an absolute legend."

If Scotland beat an Argentina team that have so far drawn 0-0 with Japan and lost 1-0 to England, they will replace them in third place in the group.

0:42 Hayley Lauder says the mood is "very positive" in the Scotland camp despite their two defeats so far in the Women's World Cup, ahead of their final Group D clash with Argentina on June 19. Hayley Lauder says the mood is "very positive" in the Scotland camp despite their two defeats so far in the Women's World Cup, ahead of their final Group D clash with Argentina on June 19.

Four of the six third-placed finishers will join the group winners and runners-up in advancing to the next round.

Argentina are 37th in the world rankings, 17 places below Scotland, and when asked if it was a game her side should win on paper, Kerr said: "Yes, I think if you go by FIFA rankings.

"This is a game we are looking to win, there is no doubt about that.

"In terms of the mood in the camp, it's been fantastic, despite two defeats against two top opponents.

0:13 Scotland Women's goalkeeper Lee Alexander says they have a never-say-die attitude ahead of their final group game against Argentina. Scotland Women's goalkeeper Lee Alexander says they have a never-say-die attitude ahead of their final group game against Argentina.

"The players have had a couple of days off, they have been back in at training yesterday and today, and we're ready for the game."

Asked if she would have taken the current scenario before the tournament started, Kerr said: "One hundred per cent.

"Not in a negative way, but we probably planned to be in this situation.

"We were hopeful that we would have taken something from the first two games, but we always knew that it would probably come down to this last game against Argentina, and I think it has the makings of a really good game.

"It's got the makings of being a really, really tough game but an exciting one."