Women's World Cup: Germany see off Nigeria to reach quarter-finals
Last Updated: 22/06/19 6:42pm
Double champions Germany continued their unbeaten run at the Women's World Cup when they beat Nigeria 3-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals on Saturday.
Skipper Alexandra Popp and Sara Daebritz netted in quick succession in the first half with Lea Schuller wrapping it up late on.
On her 100th appearance for Germany, Popp headed the first home after 20 minutes and Daebritz doubled the tally with a penalty seven minutes later, with VAR being used for both goals. Schuller added the third on 86 minutes as the African champions ran out of gas.
The only team along with the USA not to concede a goal in the tournament, Germany have now reached the last eight at every Women's World Cup.
Germany will now face either Sweden or Canada in the quarter-finals, with their last-16 tie taking place in Paris on Monday.
Opta stats
- Following their victory, Germany have now reached the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup in each edition since the formation of the competition in 1991.
- This was the first knockout stage meeting between an African side and a European side at the Women's World Cup; indeed, Germany have now won each of their five matches in the competition against African opposition by an aggregate score of 22-0.
- Only Australia versus Italy (39) has seen more fouls conceded in a Women's World Cup match in 2019 than Germany's victory over Nigeria (31).