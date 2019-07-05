Netherlands Women 'love' World Cup final underdog tag says Danielle van de Donk

Danielle van de Donk insists the Dutch will not be overawed by the US during the Women's World Cup final

The Netherlands are relishing their underdog status ahead of the Women's World Cup final against the United States, says Danielle van de Donk.

The Dutch take on the defending champions in Sunday's final in Lyon with the Arsenal midfielder insisting her team will not be overawed by their more celebrated opponents.

"I love being underdogs," Van de Donk told reporters. "It's the best role you can be in. I like it.

"I don't know the English word but I don't think they (the U.S.) think we're that good. Underestimate? Yes, that's it. That is going to be an advantage for us."

Reigning European champions Netherlands struggled to qualify for the tournament, having progressed through the play-offs, but are now playing their second consecutive major final.

Sarina Wiegman's side have shown they can find the extra gear when needed and have won each of their six matches in the tournament, scoring 11 goals and conceding just three.

"We are European champions, not just anyone," Van de Donk added.

"I'm very proud of the team, I'm very proud of the Netherlands and I think we came this far as well because we have such amazing support all the time."