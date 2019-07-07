England defender Lucy Bronze wins Women's World Cup Silver Ball

Lucy Bronze scored in the 3-0 quarter-final win against Norway

England defender Lucy Bronze has won the Women's World Cup Silver Ball for being the second best player of the tournament.

Bronze starred for England at right-back, playing every minute in all seven matches, as the Lionesses reached the semi-finals for the second consecutive World Cup, but she was pipped to the Golden Ball award by USA's Megan Rapinoe, who was on the scorehseet as USA beat Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday's final to retain their World Cup crown.

Bronze wrote on Twitter that she is "humbled" to receive the award, even if it was not the one she wanted.

Very humbled to receive a personal award, but really not the trophy I wanted to take home. Proud to be able to represent the @Lionesses & know this wouldn’t be possible without all my teammates. This ones for them, and towards our future. Onwards and upwards #ENG https://t.co/L9G8w8cggs — Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) July 7, 2019

She said: "[Saturday's] game we wanted to win ultimately. But it clearly meant more to Sweden than it did to us, the way they celebrated. We're a team that wants to be in finals and that disappointment hit us hard."

England lost to Sweden in the third-place play-off on Saturday, missing out on the bronze medal.

Megan Rapinoe celebrates firing the USA into the lead in the Women's World Cup final

England striker Ellen White finished level on goals with Rapinoe and USA's Alex Morgan but only claimed the Bronze Boot due to having fewer assists than the other two.

Lavelle won the Bronze Ball whilst Dutch stopper Sari van Veenendaal picked up the Golden Glove and German midfielder claimed the Best Young Player Award.