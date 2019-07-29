Watch 'Tackling Racism - Women' on Monday night on Sky Sports News

Sky Sports News' 'Tackling Racism' series continues on Monday night with a show focusing on women of colour in football.

'Tackling Racism - Women' will look at a variety of issues caused by the lack of representation of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) women in the professional game, at grassroots, in the boardroom and in the media.

The show's panel will include Chelsea, England and Team GB footballer Anita Asante, ESPN correspondent Melissa Reddy, the PFA's Head of Equality Simone Pound, and FA board member Rupinder Bains.

