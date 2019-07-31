England Women vs Germany set to break home attendance record

The match looks set to have the biggest-ever attendance for a Lionesses home game

A record-breaking 50,000 tickets have been sold for England Women's friendly against Germany at Wembley on November 9.

The match looks set to have the biggest-ever attendance for a Lionesses home game, with the current record being the 45,619 that watched the 3-0 loss to Germany at the same stadium in November 2014.

England boss Phil Neville said on the FA's website: "We are really grateful for the incredible support we have had from our fans this year.

"We had loads travelling to watch us in France (at the summer's World Cup), millions tuning in on TV and now this incredible show of support for the Germany game.

"My players will be absolutely buzzing with the thought of a packed-out Wembley cheering them on against Germany.

Phil Neville's England reached the World Cup semi-finals in France

"It will be a brilliant way to end what has been a great year that began with winning the SheBelieves Cup, saw the World Cup campaign bring Olympic qualification and marked a huge transformation in how the game is seen in this country."

Having won the four-team SheBelieves Cup in March, Neville's side came fourth at the World Cup. England finishing as one of the top three European sides at the tournament secured qualification for a Great Britain team, which Neville is set to manage, at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Prior to the Germany fixture, England, who will be the host team at Euro 2021, have friendlies away against Belgium on August 29 and Norway on September 3.