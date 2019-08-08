Alex Greenwood leaves Manchester United for Lyon

Alex Greenwood has joined European champions Lyon from Manchester United Women

The England left-back helped United secure promotion to the Women's Super League following their first season in the FA WSL Championship.

So excited to be joining @OLfeminin the best women’s club in the world and to test myself against the best players everyday. Excited for the journey ahead 🦁 pic.twitter.com/PwwUQeqUOw — Alex Greenwood (@AlexGreenwood) August 8, 2019

But Greenwood will now join international team-mates Lucy Bronze, Nikita Parris and Izzy Christiansen at Lyon.

We have agreed terms with @OLFeminin for the transfer of @AlexGreenwood.



A further announcement will be made in due course. pic.twitter.com/jJsJjnqaSE — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) August 4, 2019

"So excited to be joining Lyon, the best women's club in the world and to test myself against the best players everyday," Greenwood tweeted.

"Excited for the journey ahead."