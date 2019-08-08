Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

Alex Greenwood leaves Manchester United for Lyon

Last Updated: 08/08/19 11:00pm

Alex Greenwood has joined European champions Lyon from Manchester United Women
Alex Greenwood has joined European champions Lyon from Manchester United Women

Manchester United Women’s captain Alex Greenwood has completed her move to Champions League winners Lyon.

The England left-back helped United secure promotion to the Women's Super League following their first season in the FA WSL Championship.

But Greenwood will now join international team-mates Lucy Bronze, Nikita Parris and Izzy Christiansen at Lyon.

United announced on Sunday that Greenwood would be leaving to join the French champions and the transfer has now been confirmed.

Also See:

"So excited to be joining Lyon, the best women's club in the world and to test myself against the best players everyday," Greenwood tweeted.

"Excited for the journey ahead."

Soccer Saturday Super 6 is Back

FREE TO PLAY: £2m jackpot if £2m Players Enter

Trending

©2019 Sky UK