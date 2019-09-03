FA WSL: Manchester United boss Casey Stoney says derby pressure is on Manchester City

Casey Stoney says there is no derby pressure on her side this weekend

Casey Stoney wants her team to play without fear when they take on Manchester City in the first ever Manchester derby in top-flight women’s football.

Stoney's side have been handed a short but daunting trip to City on Saturday as they open their FA Women's Super League campaign after going up last season as champions.

Nick Cushing's City are the overwhelming favourites to come out of the game with three points according to Stoney, who hopes Manchester United can take the shackles off and play with freedom.

"There will be some nerves, it's natural," she told Sky Sports News.

City finished runners-up in the league and lifted the FA Cup last season

"It's an opening game of the WSL, they want to perform, they want to do well, we want to do well as a club.

"But I see it as an opportunity to express themselves, go out onto the grass, and make mistakes because that is how you learn.

"Obviously they don't want to make mistakes on the biggest stage but we want to encourage them to go out there and have no fear and have a go.

1:48 Manchester United manager Casey Stoney says they have recruited well and will move on from losing captain Alex Greenwood to Lyon in the summer Manchester United manager Casey Stoney says they have recruited well and will move on from losing captain Alex Greenwood to Lyon in the summer

"We won't be expected to win this game, we shouldn't be expected to win this game. We've just been promoted, Manchester City are a fantastic team, they have been winning trophies for the last four years.

"The pressure and expectation should be on the opposition on Saturday."

This weekend's Manchester derby takes place at the Etihad Stadium, with Tottenham's visit to Chelsea a day later also being played at the home stadium of the men's team, Stamford Bridge.

City and England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley misses the game due to her ongoing recovery from a hamstring injury but admits the season-opening derby promises to be a special occasion.

1:32 Manchester City and England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley says the first ever Manchester derby in the Women's Super League is a great opportunity to grow the game and attract new fans Manchester City and England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley says the first ever Manchester derby in the Women's Super League is a great opportunity to grow the game and attract new fans

She said: "It's a great opportunity and a privilege to have this opportunity and both clubs need to take that opportunity by the scruff of the neck really and show people in England and across the world how far the women's game has come but also how far it can go.

"It would be great to fill it but I want people to come away with an experience they love [where they think] they play good football, very entertaining, it's an environment that's great to be a part of.

"There's a social aspect to it. We're inclusive, not trying to turn away, so I would be so, so proud if we could break an attendance record. It's going to be a tasty fixture and I am really looking forward to watching it."