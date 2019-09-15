Women's Super League: Manchester City win, Chelsea held to draw

Manchester City have won their opening two WSL games

Manchester City moved into second in the Women's Super League after a 2-0 win against Reading, while Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton.

Pauline Bremer scored twice for City at Adams Park as they maintained their 100 per cent start to the season.

The Germany international put City ahead in the 30th minute with a strike from the edge of the box and added a second goal just prior to the hour mark, finishing the follow-up after her initial effort was blocked by goalkeeper Grace Moloney.

Bremer came close to making it a hat-trick in the 73rd minute when her header hit a post.

City are one of two teams to have so far registered two wins from two games, the other being Everton following their 2-0 home victory over Bristol City.

Pauline Bremer scored both Manchester City goals in their 2-0 win

Chloe Kelly netted a brace in that game, two stunning right-footed efforts coming in quick succession shortly before the interval, and she was also denied a treble by the woodwork, sending another fine strike against the crossbar with 15 minutes of normal time to go.

Chelsea are third with four points after drawing 1-1 at Brighton thanks to Adelina Engman's late equaliser.

Engman fired in from close range in stoppage time to cancel out Aileen Whelan's 84th-minute effort for the hosts.

Elsewhere, Tottenham got their first WSL goal and points as Rachel Furness' first-half penalty secured a 1-0 home win against Liverpool, who had Niamh Fahey sent off after the break.

And West Ham defeated Birmingham 1-0 at home courtesy of an Adriana Leon strike in the 27th minute.

Reigning Women's Super League champions Arsenal will take on Manchester United on Monday evening.