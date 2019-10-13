Chelsea Women 2-1 Arsenal Women: Maria Thorisdottir's late strike ends Gunners' perfect start

Maria Thorisdottir scored a late winner for Chelsea against Arsenal

Maria Thorisdottir scored a superb late goal as Chelsea ended reigning champions Arsenal's 100 per cent start to the Barclays FA Women's Super League with a 2-1 win at Kingsmeadow.

Danielle van de Donk had put the Gunners in front after only nine minutes, having been picked out in the penalty area by fellow Dutchwoman Vivianne Miedema.

The Blues slowly got on top, with Guro Reiten seeing her effort come back off the crossbar.

Chelsea eventually got themselves level just before the hour when Beth England turned in Fran Kirby's square pass.

Vivianne Miedema set up Danielle van de Donk for Arsenal's opener

With just five minutes left, defender Thorisdottir met Ramona Bachmann's pass with a first-time effort from the edge of the penalty area which flew into the far corner.

Arsenal forward Beth Mead saw a late chance saved as Chelsea held on to move up to second, two points behind Manchester City.

Manchester United won 3-0 at Tottenham to record a second successive league win.

A deflected effort from Kirsty Hanson put United ahead in the 13th minute against their hosts, who had also been promoted last season.

A own goal from Spurs defender Ashleigh Neville made it 2-0 after 52 minutes.

United winger Lauren James was shown a red card after collecting a second booking during stoppage time, before substitute Jane Ross knocked in a third.

Jane Ross added a third for Manchester United against Tottenham

West Ham were 3-1 winners at Brighton, who remain without a victory.

Martha Thomas broke the deadlock after 24 minutes with a close-range finish, before Kenza Dali added a second from the penalty spot in the 70th minute and Alisha Lehmann swiftly scored a third with a deflected drive.

Megan Connolly grabbed a consolation for the Seagulls in stoppage time.

A brace from Jade Moore helped Reading beat Everton 3-2 at Adams Park.

Moore's header put the Royals in front after seven minutes, but Chloe Kelly soon equalised with a close-range finish.

The midfielder scored her second after 17 minutes, glancing a header in at the near post from a corner, only for Everton to level again through Lucy Graham's penalty.

Substitute Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland headed in from a corner with 20 minutes left, which proved enough to settle an entertaining encounter.

Liverpool and Bristol City drew 1-1 at Prenton Park, leaving both teams still in search of a first league win.

Ebony Salmon put the visitors ahead in the 16th minute but a penalty from Mel Lawley levelled things up after 72 minutes.