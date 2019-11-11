England Women hit by four withdrawals ahead of Czech Republic friendly

England Women's captain Steph Houghton has been rested for the forthcoming game against the Czech Republic.

England Women head coach Phil Neville will be without captain Steph Houghton, Alex Greenwood, Jodie Taylor and Ellen White for Tuesday's friendly away to Czech Republic.

The Lionesses lost 2-1 to Germany on Saturday in front of 77,768 spectators at Wembley and they have only achieved one victory from their last seven matches.

Neville will hope to improve on that record against Czech Republic, but will have to do so without four members of his squad.

Forward White, who scored for the Lionesses at Wembley, will be rested in order to manage her training load following a return from a recent knee injury.

0:54 England forward Ellen White says the team still support manager Phil Neville despite the sides loss to Germany England forward Ellen White says the team still support manager Phil Neville despite the sides loss to Germany

It is a similar story for fellow Manchester City team-mate and national team captain Houghton, but ankle and back injuries respectively rule out Lyon defender Greenwood and Reign FC striker Taylor.

Updated England Women's squad: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Mary Earps (Manchester United), Beth England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester United), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Lyon), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Carly Telford (Chelsea), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).