FIFA considering staging Women's World Cup every two years

Gianni Infantino says FIFA is considering staging a Women's World Cup every two years

FIFA is considering staging a Women's World Cup every two years instead of four, president Gianni Infantino has confirmed.

The idea was first suggested by the president of the French FA - Noel Le Graet - in July, and Infantino says the idea could get the go-ahead.

"He [Le Graet] said we should organise the Women's World Cup every two years instead of every four years because it has such a big and positive impact on the women's game," Infantino told Sky Sports News.

"This is something we need to consider and we are considering it. There are a lot of exciting points with regards to women's football in the next few years."

The USA retained the Women's World Cup in France last summer, beating the Netherlands 2-0 to lift the trophy for the fourth time.

The next location of the tournament in 2023 is yet to be decided. Brazil, Colombia and Japan have launched bids to host the competition, while Australia and New Zealand have made a joint submission.

South Africa pulled out of contention earlier this month, while South Korea also withdrew from the race hours before submissions had to be confirmed.

The 2023 tournament will be the first edition of the women's showpiece to feature 32 teams.