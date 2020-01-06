Holders Man City to face Man Utd in Women's FA Cup fourth round
Last Updated: 06/01/20 7:13pm
Holders Manchester City face a thrilling derby clash against Manchester United in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup.
The tie between the Women's Super League big guns will take place on Sunday January 26, at United's Leigh Sports Village home.
Last season's runners-up West Ham face a tough trip to current league leaders Arsenal.
Elsewhere Chelsea travel to Charlton, Tottenham host Barnsley and Everton entertain the London Bees.
Reading are away at London City Lionesses, Brighton head to Aston Villa, Bristol City host Durham and Liverpool welcome Blackburn.
The lowest-ranked sides in the draw, Billericay Town and Actonians, had their third-round clash postponed but the winner of their re-arranged game face a journey to second-tier Lewes.
This year's final will be at Wembley on Saturday May 9.
Fourth-round draw:
West Ham vs Arsenal
Manchester United vs Manchester City
Lewes vs Billericay Town or Actonians
Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea
Everton vs London Bees
Burnley vs Leicester City
Sheffield United vs Birmingham City
London City Lionesses vs Reading
Bristol City vs Durham
Tottenham Hotspur vs Barnsley
Huddersfield Town vs Ipswich Town
Southampton FC Women vs Coventry United
Southampton Women's FC vs Crystal Palace
AFC Fylde or Sunderland vs Watford
Liverpool vs Blackburn Rovers
Aston Villa vs Brighton