Holders Man City to face Man Utd in Women's FA Cup fourth round

The two Manchester clubs will meet in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup

Holders Manchester City face a thrilling derby clash against Manchester United in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup.

The tie between the Women's Super League big guns will take place on Sunday January 26, at United's Leigh Sports Village home.

Last season's runners-up West Ham face a tough trip to current league leaders Arsenal.

Elsewhere Chelsea travel to Charlton, Tottenham host Barnsley and Everton entertain the London Bees.

Reading are away at London City Lionesses, Brighton head to Aston Villa, Bristol City host Durham and Liverpool welcome Blackburn.

The lowest-ranked sides in the draw, Billericay Town and Actonians, had their third-round clash postponed but the winner of their re-arranged game face a journey to second-tier Lewes.

This year's final will be at Wembley on Saturday May 9.

Fourth-round draw:

West Ham vs Arsenal

Manchester United vs Manchester City

Lewes vs Billericay Town or Actonians

Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea

Everton vs London Bees

Burnley vs Leicester City

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

London City Lionesses vs Reading

Bristol City vs Durham

Tottenham Hotspur vs Barnsley

Huddersfield Town vs Ipswich Town

Southampton FC Women vs Coventry United

Southampton Women's FC vs Crystal Palace

AFC Fylde or Sunderland vs Watford

Liverpool vs Blackburn Rovers

Aston Villa vs Brighton