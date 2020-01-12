Women's Super League: Arsenal go clear at top, Chelsea hit six

Jill Roord was on target for Arsenal

Arsenal thrashed Brighton 4-0 on Sunday to move three points clear at the top of the Women's Super League.

Danielle van de Donk gave the defending champions an early lead before Dutch compatriot Jill Roord made it 2-0 at the break.

Jordan Nobbs and Beth Mead extended the Gunners' lead in the second half as Arsenal pulled back ahead of Manchester City, who beat Everton 3-1 on Saturday.

Third-placed Chelsea outclassed Bristol City 6-1 in boss Emma Hayes' 200th game in charge to stay in the hunt, a point behind City and with a game in hand.

The Blues fell behind as Ebony Salmon fired the visitors in front but Beth England equalised in the 28th minute and Chelsea turned on the style to have the points in the bag before half-time.

Hannah Blundell put Chelsea ahead in the 40th minute before Jess Carter scrambled in her first Chelsea goal and Ji So-yun made it 4-1 two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Further goals came from Ji and England after the break.

In a London derby, Rianna Dean's stoppage-time header gave Tottenham a 2-1 win over West Ham.

West Ham had equalised in the 89th minute when Kenza Dali finished into the bottom right-hand corner, cancelling out Emma Mitchell's opener, but Spurs had the final say.

Reading beat Birmingham City 1-0 to stay fourth, Amalie Eikeland with the only goal.

Bottom club Liverpool's clash with Manchester United was postponed after the pitch at Prenton Park was waterlogged following heavy overnight rain.