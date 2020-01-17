Lucy Gillett: Crystal Palace goalkeeper says maybe she should have walked off after sexist abuse

1:05 Crystal Palace goalkeeper Lucy Gillett says walking off the pitch after suffering sexist abuse against Coventry United may have been the most appropriate reaction Crystal Palace goalkeeper Lucy Gillett says walking off the pitch after suffering sexist abuse against Coventry United may have been the most appropriate reaction

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Lucy Gillett says the most appropriate reaction to the sexist abuse directed at her against Coventry United may have been to walk off the pitch.

The 26-year-old American alleged during the first half of Palace's 3-2 FA Women's Championship win a group of spectators called for the referee to "check the gender" of some of her team's players.

Coventry confirmed they are investigating the matter with the "close support" of the Football Association.

"I just think it's not right. Abuse is abuse, whether it's racist abuse, sexist or any abuse, it just shouldn't be in the game," Gillett told Sky Sports.

"If we are making a stand against racist abuse we should also make a stand against sexist abuse."

Gillett also added she may, in hindsight, have taken different action following the incident.

She said: "Looking back at it, recalling the games where players have walked off for abuse, maybe that's what I should have done. I wasn't entirely sure what I should have done, so in the moment I didn't walk off but maybe I should have and it may have stopped it then.

Coventry United FC is aware of the allegations made; ref. our home game on January 12th



We are investigating the matter carefully, with the close support of the Football Association.



Until the investigations are complete, CUFC staff or players will be making no further comment. — Coventry United LFC (@CovUnitedLFC) January 16, 2020

"Grown men at a women's football match shouting abuse. I think, hopefully, something would switch inside their heads and thought 'maybe we're not being correct', if they have children of their own would they want their children subject to this abuse? I would like to think not. I would like to think they would know better but I'm not entirely sure."

Gillett reported the comments to the referee at half-time, who then had a conversation with Coventry United's general manager.

Their club statement read: "Coventry United FC is aware of the allegations made; ref. our home game on January 12th.

"We are investigating the matter carefully, with the close support of the Football Association.

"Until the investigations are complete, CUFC staff or players will be making no further comment."

An FA spokesperson said: "The FA is committed to tackling homophobia, biphobia and transphobia in football at every level of the game.

"We continue to work with partners across the game, such as Stonewall and LGBT fan groups, to encourage fans and players to report abuse, both at a national and county FA level, and work with the leagues, campaign groups and the statutory agencies to sanction and educate perpetrators."

1:51 Former England women's manager Hope Powell says she would walk off the pitch if she was a player targeted by sexist abuse Former England women's manager Hope Powell says she would walk off the pitch if she was a player targeted by sexist abuse

Gillett's former manager, Brighton boss Hope Powell, has said she would walk off the pitch if she was a player targeted with sexist abuse.

"I just think it's very sad - a small minority to tarnish the game," the former England manager said. "It's sad that it's starting to creep into the women's game but certainly it has to be dealt with. There need to be proper sanctions in place to stop these people coming and supporting the game that everybody loves.

"I think if they are known… the fan base at the women's game isn't as big as the men's game so I'm pretty sure they can be picked out. They should be banned for life, put a stop to it. If you do that, that's it.

"I think if I'm on the pitch and that happens to me, I'm sorry I'm walking off, I'm not tolerating it, I wouldn't do it - ban them."