Jodie Taylor: England striker re-signs at Reign FC for 2020 season

Jodie Taylor scored five goals for Reign FC in the NWSL last year

England striker Jodie Taylor has re-signed at NWSL side Reign FC for the 2020 season, with an additional one-year option.

The 33-year-old scored five goals in 16 appearances for the club in 2019. Reign FC made the NWSL playoffs as the fourth seed before losing to eventual champions North Carolina Courage.

"I am pleased to be returning to Reign FC for the 2020 season," Taylor said. "There have been some exciting developments this off season, which I feel will only strengthen the club and team. I am eager to get started on what will be a promising year."

Taylor celebrates scoring England's winner against Argentina at the 2019 Women's World Cup

Taylor was part of Phil Neville's England squad at the 2019 Women's World Cup, scoring the only goal in their 1-0 win over Argentina in the group stages.

The former Arsenal and Birmingham forward has scored 19 international goals in 48 appearances since making her England debut in 2015.

Arsenal's pursuit of Australia forward Caitlin Foorde will be the biggest story of WSL Deadline Day

Arsenal and Liverpool will be the headline-makers as a busy WSL Transfer Window comes to an end.

Arsenal, fresh from their 4-1 home defeat to title rivals Chelsea at the weekend, are in talks to sign Australia forward Caitlin Foord before Thursday's 5pm deadline.

Negotiations have been going on for most of the winter window and the 25-year old has already said goodbye to her Sydney FC team-mates.

Liverpool are the other club likely to try to business as they look to enhance their chances of staying in the WSL.

Vicky Jepson's side picked up their first league win of the season against fellow strugglers Bristol City and the club hopes to bring in one more player to bolster the squad after the loan signing of Rachel Furness in December.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.