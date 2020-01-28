Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg's season over with ACL injury

Ada Hegerberg won the inaugural women's Ballon d'Or award in 2018

Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg has seen her season ended by a serious right knee injury that needs surgery.

European champions Lyon said the Norwegian striker ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in a training session. An operation will be scheduled within days.

"This is a setback for me," 24-year-old Hegerberg wrote on her Twitter account, "but I'm going to work through this with all my heart and energy. The best is yet to come."

Hegerberg's goals have helped Lyon with four straight Women's Champions League titles and five French league titles.

She won the inaugural women's Ballon d'Or award in 2018 as the world's best player. She was widely praised for refusing a request to dance on stage at the ceremony in Paris.

Her injury ruled her out of Sunday's 5-0 win over Reims. Lyon lead Paris Saint-Germain by three points at the top of the standings.

Hegerberg scored nine goals in four Champions League games this season, but will miss Lyon's quarter-final games against Bayern Munich on March 25 and April 1.