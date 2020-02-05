Leah Williamson: WSL standards have improved this season

0:41 Leah Williamson believes the quality of the WSL has improved this season but insists Arsenal Women will only have themselves to blame if they do not reclaim the title Leah Williamson believes the quality of the WSL has improved this season but insists Arsenal Women will only have themselves to blame if they do not reclaim the title

Leah Williamson believes the quality of the WSL has stepped up this season but insists Arsenal Women will only have themselves to blame if they do not reclaim the title.

The reigning champions host north London rivals Tottenham at Borehamwood on Sunday following two successive defeats to title rivals Chelsea and Manchester City.

It means the Gunners currently sit third in the table, three points behind Manchester City and two behind Chelsea with the latter having a game in hand.

Although the Arsenal midfielder is relishing the derby occasion, getting back to winning ways is the main priority this weekend.

"Every game is a must-win for us now, we can't afford to slip up and playing a derby brings added pressure," Leah Williamson exclusively told Sky Sports News.

"A loss by either of the teams will change the whole dynamic, that's how tight at the top it is and we have to win every game now in case they slip up.

"It's a shame we feel like that because I think we have taken our performances up a notch from last year so it's disappointing when they are not matching up with the results.

"The standard of the league has certainly stepped up - Chelsea are absolutely flying.

"It's great for us and the league to have the competition but on our day we should be winning those games [against Chelsea and Manchester City]."

'More high-quality coaches needed to continue development'

Another WSL derby this weekend sees Everton host Merseyside rivals Liverpool at Goodison Park with an expected crowd of around 20,000 expected to be in attendance.

While it is another landmark moment in showcasing the growth of the women's game, Everton's Izzy Christiansen is urging more people to get involved in the coaching aspect of the game, amid a potential shortage at grassroots level.

It comes after the FA launched a new app earlier this week called 'Playmaker' in order to recruit volunteers and offer coaching courses

On the initiative, Christiansen said: "It's really important for the growth of the game that we have as many high-quality coaches as possible coaching our females over the age of sixteen because it's such a crucial age in terms of development physically, mentally - in every aspect of the game.

"It's integral and any initiatives formed to enhance the coaches into the game is really important."