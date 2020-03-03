Phil Neville wants England success at SheBelieves Cup, not just development

1:05 Phil Neville has defended England's decision to fly premium economy for the SheBelieves Cup in the United States. Phil Neville has defended England's decision to fly premium economy for the SheBelieves Cup in the United States.

Phil Neville's SheBelieves Cup target is for his England squad to retain their title - ahead of player development.

The Lionesses are in Florida for the invitational tournament, with their opening game against the United States taking place in Orlando on Thursday.

Neville will be without key player Lucy Bronze with a calf injury and has named a squad with the emphasis on younger players a year ahead of the 2021 Euros.

But the former Manchester United and Everton defender says the tournament will not be about developing those players and that the focus is on again winning the trophy.

"You can't win anything with kids, can you? It's a proven fact," he told Sky Sports News. "We've got a young team but a team that now needs to come together and start creating their own stories and their own avenues for success.

"But I remember breaking into the United team alongside a lot of other young players, like the young players we've got here now, and never once were people talking about us developing and giving us time - we had to win.

"That's what I've said to the players - there is a group of senior players here who have boarded this plane because they want to win the SheBelieves Trophy like they experienced last year, and so have I.

"This is not development football, this is winning football, this is senior football. Young people bring a fearlessness to the group and an energy that the senior players have embraced. They want to make an impact and the exciting thing for me will be taking the shackles off them and letting them play."

The FA faced some criticism for sending the England women's squad to the United States in premium economy rather than on a chartered flight that the senior men's and U21 team would use.

Lucy Bronze will miss the SheBelieves Cup with a calf injury

The women's side were planning to fly in business class, but by the time US Soccer confirmed the tournament schedule, there were not enough seats left and England made the decision to travel as a group in a lower class.

"Two years ago we travelled economy and that was wrong," he said. "Last year it was business class. Premium was the only way we could have got out here. Was it ideal? No. But we're striving to create the best possible conditions to perform.

"Let's not compare senior men to senior women. We're striving for the best for our players and we get unbelievably backed. The conditions, the transport we get is far better than two years ago.

"We want to get to the point where we can get chartered flights to tournaments but it's a process. Ultimately, chartered flights are what I want. We're working with the FA every day to make that happen.

"We chose the best option for performance. The players are happy. There are bigger issues to worry about than whether we fly premium economy or business class."