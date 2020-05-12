FIFA U20 Women's World Cup: 2020 tournament moved to January 2021

Costa Rica and Panama will be joint hosts of the 2020 Women's U20 World Cup

FIFA has confirmed the Women's Under-20s World Cup - originally planned for August- has been rescheduled for January 2021.

The competition, which is hosted jointly by Costa Rica and Panama, was due to take place in August and September but was postponed on April 3 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

FIFA has now revealed the tournament will run from January 20 to February 6, with the same eligibility rules in place in terms of player ages.

The FIFA Confederations COVID-19 Working Group also confirmed the 2020 U17 Women's World Cup in India will go ahead between February 17 and March 7 2021 and the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup, in Lithuania, will take place from September 12 to October 3 2021.

The governing body has also announced that the 70th FIFA Congress, which was originally due to take place in Addis Ababa, will now be an online event on September 18.