Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood extend Lyon contracts

Alex Greenwood joined Lyon last August

England defenders Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood have signed two-month contract extensions with Lyon.

They were out of contract on June 30 but will remain with the club until the end of August, making them available for the Women's Champions League knockout stages.

Bronze, 28, joined Lyon from Manchester City in 2017 while fellow full-back Greenwood, 26, was signed from Manchester United last August.

Both players have been linked with a move to Manchester City next season.

Lucy Bronze will attempt win a third Champions League in a row with Lyon

Lyon, who are bidding to win a fifth successive Champions League, face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals on August 22 at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

The remaining rounds of this season's Champions League are being held in northern Spain, with the winner of Lyon and Bayern taking on Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain for a place in the final, which will be held in San Sebastian on August 30.

Lyon also play Guingamp in the French Cup semi-finals.