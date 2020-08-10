Manchester City sign USA's World Cup-winning midfielder Sam Mewis

Samantha Mewis was part of the USA's 2019 World Cup-winning squad

USA midfielder and World Cup winner Samantha Mewis has joined Manchester City Women.

Mewis has signed a short-term deal after moving from National Women's Soccer League club North Carolina Courage, who now have no more games scheduled in 2020.

The move gives Mewis the opportunity to train and play at a high level, given the uncertainty over soccer in the US because of coronavirus.

The 27-year-old has 67 caps for the USA and was part of the squad who successfully defended the World Cup in France in 2019.

Sam Mewis (right) celebrates winning the 2019 NWSL Championship with North Carolina Courage team mates Merritt Mathias and Lynn Williams

Mewis told the club's website: "I'm so happy to have everything sorted. The opportunity came along at a really great time - as soon as I heard about the chance of coming to play for Manchester City, I was immediately interested.

"The club is one of the best in the world and I've heard such good things about the women's side as a whole and the incredible facilities. I've followed the men's team too for a long time.

"This is a really cool, unique and amazing opportunity in my career and I'm so excited to come and see Manchester as a city, be a part of this incredible club and hopefully help the team achieve their goals."

Megan Rapinoe knelt in support of Colin Kaepernick in 2016 and continues to campaign for women's rights and racial equality

Mewis also revealed her admiration for USA team-mate Megan Rapinoe and the contribution the two-time World Cup winner is making on and off the pitch, both in football and in society.

"I would vote Rapinoe for President right now if they let me," Mewis told Sky Sports News.

"I support her so much and I think being her team-mate has been such a great honour of mine.

"I think on the field - she is obviously so special. There is really no player like her and I think she just led our team in that World Cup (in 2019) so incredibly.

"But then off the field - which in a lot of ways is more important - I think she just stands up for what she believes in and she is not afraid to maybe lose fans by being honest. She is just one of the most honest and hard-working and like moral people.

"She has grown so much in the time I've known her and I think she has taken on this role because she knows her voice is going to be heard and she feels that responsibility to stand up for the right things."