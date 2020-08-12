Sarina Wiegman in England Women head coach talks to succeed Phil Neville

Sarina Wiegman led the Netherlands to the World Cup final in 2019

Netherlands Women manager Sarina Wiegman is in advanced talks to succeed Phil Neville as England head coach.

The 50-year-old led the Netherlands to victory at Euro 2017 and reached last year's World Cup final, where they were beaten by the USA.

Neville is contracted until July 2021 but with the Euros having been postponed until July 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic, he has already confirmed he will not be staying on past the end of his current deal.

Wiegman, who won 104 caps for the Netherlands, cut her teeth in management with Ter Leede and ADO Den Haag Women before being becoming assistant manager of her country in 2014.

After two spells in interim charge, Wiegman was named manager on a permanent basis in January 2017, and seven months later she steered the Netherlands to their maiden European success, beating Denmark 4-2 in the Euro 2017 final.

1:42 Rachel Daly would like Phil Neville's successor to push the side to be the best team in the world Rachel Daly would like Phil Neville's successor to push the side to be the best team in the world

Rachel Daly wants the next England boss to help them advance their position in world football, following third and fourth place finishes in the last two World Cups.

"For me, it's just someone who wants to take us to the next level," Daly told The Women's Football Show. "I absolutely love Phil and I think he's done a fantastic job, regardless of the results in the past.

"He put a stamp on what he wanted us to be and everyone bought into that.

"We want someone who can come in and drive us to be the best. You've got the players in the squad who want to do that, they want to go to the next level, and these next four years are going to be absolutely massive."

Watch The Women's Sport Debate, live on Sky Sports on Wednesday at 8pm and Women's Sport Debate: The Reaction at 9pm, plus stream both shows via the Sky Sports YouTube channel.