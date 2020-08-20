Sarina Wiegman: Incoming England boss unveils 'vision' for Lionesses

1:54 Incoming England Women head coach Sarina Wiegman says she is 'honoured' to be working with a 'world class team' when she succeeds Phil Neville in September 2021. Incoming England Women head coach Sarina Wiegman says she is 'honoured' to be working with a 'world class team' when she succeeds Phil Neville in September 2021.

Incoming England head coach Sarina Wiegman believes she will work with a "world-class team" when she begins the role in September 2021.

Wiegman, currently the Netherlands head coach, will remain in her current position and take charge of her country at the Toyko Olympics next summer, before she eventually succeeds Phil Neville.

Former England internationals Sue Smith and Eni Aluko have both said they believe the 50-year-old, who has led the Dutch to the Euro 2017 title and the 2019 World Cup final, will take the Lionesses to their first major tournament success.

Following Wiegman's first media duties since her appointment was announced last week, Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson analyses why a 'steely' Wiegman is confident of making an impact when she does assume responsibility.

Sarina Wiegman has signed a four-year deal and will take charge after the postponed Tokyo Olympics next summer

Wiegman is ready for her next challenge - but one step at a time.

With another 13 months in her current role, her message is clear: 'Netherlands first, then the England job.'

Wiegman answered 30 questions from the British media over 35 minutes, via Zoom, in her first news conference since the FA's announcement.

"Could you speak just a little slower please?" she smiled to one enthusiastic journalist, in a fluent display of confidence and composure.

Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA's director of women's football, described Wiegman as 'steely'.

"I didn't know the word steely, but I understand it," she confessed, as she faced wide-ranging questions about her past, present and future.

What's the key to her success, and how did she persuade the FA to hire her?

England lost to eventual winners Netherlands in the semi-finals of the Euros in 2017

"Work hard, respect each other, play the best game you can play. It sounds easy, that's hard work!" she said.

"I just showed them who I am and how I work. I tried to give them information about me. What's important is that it's a good match; a match for me and a match for the FA. I really enjoyed the talks we had, and that was the same for the FA.

"Ten years ago, there was no opportunity for me to be a professional coach and look where I am right now."

Louis van Gaal was an inspirational figure and, on the day Ronald Koeman's appointment was confirmed as Barcelona first team coach, Wiegman highlighted the hard work of Dutch coaches in shaping her career.

Louis van Gaal was an inspirational figure and, on the day Ronald Koeman's appointment was confirmed as Barcelona first team coach, Wiegman highlighted the hard work of Dutch coaches in shaping her career.

"I have worked with so many coaches who have influenced me," she revealed. "Some, [their] technical and tactical game. Some in how [they] treat people and how you want to behave. I'm always watching coaches; how do they behave and how does it affect the players? You're looking around all the time."

'England can win tournaments'

But will she only be judged a success if England wins a major trophy?

"That depends on how you play," Wiegman explained. "England have such a good team that we can win tournaments. You also have to deal with other countries who are developing very much too.

"You have a dream, a vision, and you do everything in your power to reach that, the highest performance. If you play the best game you can play, then it's okay."

She will pick up the phone to talk in detail with Gareth Southgate, but only nearer the time of her start date.

"He's really busy with his team at the moment," Wiegman noted. "I heard, just like in the Netherlands, there's integration between women's football and men's football. They talk to each other about football, which I think is really good. Yes, in the future, I will talk to him."



Wiegman was emphatic she had not spoken to any of the England players, or joined any WhatsApp groups, following confirmation that she would replace Phil Neville next September.

"No, no, no. I haven't started yet," she stressed, mindful of Neville's position in the coming year. "That wouldn't be fair, it wouldn't be polite either. No, absolutely not."



Her decision to remain living in the Netherlands later next year, rather than relocate to England, may have raised a few eyebrows.

But she will consider a more permanent move, if it doesn't work out.

"You have to do your job as good as you can," Wiegman explained on Sky Sports News after her news conference. "England and the Netherlands are very close to each other. Coronavirus also shows you can do a lot of things with a computer.

"I will see. If we can do the job as good as possible, travelling back and forth, that will be okay. But if it shows that it doesn't work then I have to change. It's all about doing your job as good as you can."

Wiegman received job offers following her success with the Netherlands, at home, in Euro 2017, but the lure of the Olympic Games in Tokyo proved too strong.

"I always felt the urge to stay with the Dutch national team, we were on such a good journey," she said. "My dream was to play in the Olympics. There was no urge to leave before that. I would really like to finish in style with the Dutch national team."

Sarina Wiegman has a 71 per cent win record with the Netherlands

Wiegman - who ruthlessly says she will have no hesitation in beating Team GB should she face them in next summer's Olympic Games - understands the language of success.

There was a brief moment of linguistic recognition during her media briefing.

"I heard some Dutch words, is that right?" she acknowledged to Girls on the Ball's Rachel O'Sullivan, who said 'Dank je wel' [thanks] at the end of her run of questions. "Nice - thank you!"

Her focus over the next year is exclusively with the Netherlands before she switches to another high-profile, demanding, role in the women's game.

England expects - and Wiegman demands a winning mentality.