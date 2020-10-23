The Women's Football Show: Chelcee Grimes discusses dual career

Chelcee Grimes was a special guest on The Women's Football Show this week where she discussed juggling her career as a professional singer-songwriter with playing football for Tranmere Rovers.

Presenter Jessica Creighton and regular guest Sue Smith were joined by Grimes on the show to discuss how the 28-year-old manages to balance an extremely busy life.

Grimes, who has written songs for the likes of Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa and Kesha and is also a TV presenter, plays football for Tranmere in the North West Women's Regional League when she is not focusing on music.

She began her football career at Liverpool as a youngster before having spells with Everton, Tottenham and Fulham. Despite not earning money from the sport, Grimes has no plans to give it up.

2:18 Grimes tells The Women's Football Show how she became a professional singer-songwriter and how she balances the two careers

"I don't really have to play football anymore. I'm not making money from playing football but it's something that I love. My music manager on a Saturday or a Sunday is always covering his eyes, waiting for me to text him to say 'I've broken my nose or broken my leg' which thankfully hasn't happened so far!

"I love it so much. I'm not training daily, but I get to manage music and obviously that pays the bills for me."

Although admitting her football career has taken a backseat over the years due to music, Grimes says she plays the sport purely for enjoyment and is grateful for the opportunity.

Image: Grimes has written songs for the likes of Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa and Kesha

"I was at Tottenham two seasons ago and they were just about to go into the WSL, but I couldn't make all the training and then I'd get dropped to the bench, then it was reserves. It's one of them - I'm playing because I still love it and I want to play minutes. I get it as a team-mate if you're turning up to train and then I'm popping in once a week or every two weeks.

"So I've had to drop down a few leagues but I love Tranmere!

"I've done TV presenting now for about two years and music I've done for over 10 years, which makes me sound really old

"I get up in the morning and every day is different - I might be writing a country song, I might be playing in a semi-final.

"I got to play in Soccer Aid, which was a massive dream come true for me. I'm just going to do it until I haven't got a smile on my face. It makes me happy to do it all, so why not?"