Willie Kirk: Everton Women boss says reaching FA Cup final was 'written in the stars'

Everton Women manager Willie Kirk says it was "written in the stars" for his team to reach Sunday's FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley.

The Toffees, who finished sixth in the Women's Super League during the curtailed 2019-20 campaign, toppled reigning champions Chelsea last month and then beat Birmingham to reach their first FA Cup final in six years.

Kirk, who previously talked up the importance of making the FA Cup his first piece of silverware, believes it was destiny for his players to reach the showpiece event but wants them to now go one better.

"The players felt when the competition got resurrected that it was almost a little bit written in the stars," he said.

"We got the game at Goodison and we obviously were fantastic against Chelsea and that belief just grew and grew.

Image: Everton beat reigning Women's Super League champions Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-final

"I suppose the difficulty now is or the challenge for me is to make sure we're not happy just being at Wembley, because we've reached our objective.

"We now want to go one better and actually I don't think there's any point going to Wembley unless you're going to win it."

Everton, who lost 3-1 to City in the Continental Cup on October 7, will face former forward Chloe Kelly in Sunday's final.

Kelly played for Everton in the earlier rounds of this year's competition before joining City in July, and says she is excited to realise a childhood dream.

0:38 Manchester City forward Chloe Kelly says it will be a great occasion to face her old club Everton in the FA Cup final this weekend

"Playing at Wembley is a dream come true," Kelly told Sky Sports News. "An FA Cup final against my former team is great."

Kelly was an unused substitute for Arsenal in their FA Cup final win against Chelsea in 2016 and the 22-year-old is "raring to go" as City bid to successfully defend their title.

"It's unbelievable to play against Everton and I actually started the FA Cup campaign, the same campaign with them," Kelly added.

"I remember sitting in a meeting and the first meeting was, 'We're going to get to Wembley', and I'm delighted that they have done."