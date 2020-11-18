Alex Morgan misses decisive Tottenham Women penalty against Arsenal Women - Women's Super League Cup round-up

Alex Morgan missed the decisive spot-kick for Tottenham Women in a dramatic penalty shootout against local rivals Arsenal Women in the WSL Cup following a 2-2 draw.

Tottenham came from a goal down twice to send the game to penalties, Ria Percival (59) initially cancelling out Vivianne Miedema's (11) early opener.

Caitlin Foord put Arsenal back ahead in the 71st minute before Shelina Zadorsky (88) scrambled home her first Tottenham goal with just minutes to play.

Both sides scored each of their first four penalties, with Lia Walti slotting into the bottom corner with Arsenal's fifth. Morgan stepped up to take Tottenham's fifth kick but the World Cup winner fired well over the bar to hand Arsenal a bonus point.

Although the final Group B standings are yet to be confirmed after Chelsea's match with London City Lionesses was postponed, the draw has effectively ended both Arsenal and Tottenham's WSL Cup hopes at the group stage.

Image: Izzy Christiansen was the winning goalscorer for Everton Women

There was another derby on Merseyside as Everton beat Liverpool 1-0 in Group C.

Izzy Christiansen ultimately scored the winner inside five minutes and with one game left to play against Manchester United, Everton are second in the group, three points behind leaders Manchester City. Liverpool are currently in third.

West Ham won their third successive WSL Cup game with a 4-0 victory against Charlton Athletic in Group D.

Emily Van Egmond opened things up in the third minute as she continued her good recent scoring run, before Leanna Kiernan netted a double either side of the break.

Image: Emily Van Egmond is congratulated by Rachel Daly for her opening goal

Martha Thomas added West Ham's fourth shortly after Rachel Newborough was sent off for Charlton after a cynical foul on Adriana Leon.

Elsewhere in the group, Reading extended their lead in second - two points behind West Ham - with a 2-0 win against Brighton.

Seagulls manager Hope Powell and her assistant Amy Merricks were back in the dugout for the first time since having to self-isolate, but it was an unhappy return as Brighton's WSL Cup campaign came to an end.

Natasha Harding put Reading ahead just before the half-an-hour mark as she nodded home from Rachel Rowe's cross. Amalie Eikeland (72) then doubled the visitors' lead with a close-range finish.