Madelene Wright's Charlton Women contract cancelled for 'unacceptable' social media videos

Madelene Wright has left Charlton Athletic Women after videos emerged of her appearing to inhale balloons and drinking behind the wheel of her car.

The club, who play in the second-tier Women's Championship, conducted an investigation after the videos appeared on social media last week, which led to Wright's registration being cancelled.

The 22-year-old had joined Charlton in January.

Charlton said in a statement: "The player is remorseful and has now left the club.

"As a club we are disappointed with the behaviour which doesn't represent the standards the team upholds.

"Charlton Athletic would like to make clear that although the behaviour is not acceptable, the player's welfare remains important to us and she will still have access to the club's support channels if needed."

Wright previously played for Millwall, who conducted their own investigation in October 2019 after she shared a video which showed a dog behind the wheel of a car.